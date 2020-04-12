British motor racing legend Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90 following a long illness, the BBC reported.

Moss was regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, but never won a World Championship, although he was runner-up four times.

He won 16 of the 66 F1 races he competed in from 1951 to 1961 and was the first British driver to win a home grand prix in 1955 at Aintree.

Moss famously he lost out on the F1 title in 1958 to compatriot Mike Hawthorn after vouching for his rival and preventing him being disqualified when he was accused of reversing on track in the late-season Portuguese Grand Prix, the BBC reported.