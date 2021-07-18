The delayed Euro 2020 that came to an end last Sunday brought about much joy to millions of follows across the world.

Some fans were even lucky enough to witness the games live, something over the last couple of months was not possible owing to COVID-19.

The final whistle of the match brought about a tale of two ends.

On one end the Italian players and their supporters celebrated well into the early hours of the next day, whilst at the other end the English players found themselves in a déjà vu situation once more.

What followed next for some English players was a scene that completely goes against all sporting principles. Three English players who had their respective spot kick either saved or missed found themselves on the receiving end of vile racist abuse which was further intensified thanks to the disposal of various social media platforms.

