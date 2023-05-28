Last Sunday’s football match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF was unfortunately marred by an unwelcome racism incident involving Real Madrid’s winger Vinícius Júnior being targeted by vile racist chants from a handful of Valencia’s supporters.

This incident was not the first of its kind to occur, and sadly will most certainly not be the last. Racism has unfortunately been let to cripple in swiftly in many types of sports, leading to some sportspersons becoming distraught by such incidents, even having an effect on their overall performance.

Whilst sports authorities have been attempting to address this peril, unfortunately, most of the efforts have been weak, often leading to similar incidents occurring soon after and the perpetrators going largely unpunished.

Of late, sports authorities are attempting to tackle this issue with a harder stance, mainly owing to the external pressure that they face when such incidents occur.

However, the desired effects have not materialised fully, often a time with match officials not abandoning the match in question and players continuing to play despite the distraught of their team-mate/opponent.

