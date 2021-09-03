FIFA vowed to take action after racist abuse was aimed at England players during their World Cup qualifier in Hungary as Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday labelled the incidents “completely unacceptable”.

Monkey chants were directed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham during Thursday’s match at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, which Euro 2020 runners-up England won 4-0.

Manchester City forward Sterling scored the first goal in the convincing win but the result was overshadowed by the abuse aimed at the visitors’ black players.

Missiles and a flare were also thrown onto the pitch by a hostile home crowd.

