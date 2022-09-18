A group of Atletico Madrid fans were filmed chanting a racist song about Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior outside the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, before the teams met in Sunday’s La Liga derby clash.

“You are a monkey, Vinicius, you are a monkey,” chanted a group of fans recorded by radio station Cope, which they said was ‘hundreds’ strong on Twitter.

Pedro Bravo, the head of the Spanish football agents association, sparked a furore on Thursday when he said on television that Vinicius needed to stop ‘acting the monkey’ when celebrating goals.

Click here for full story.