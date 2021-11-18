Luxury coachbuilder Radford has revealed the interior of its new flagship model.

The Radford Lotus Type 62-2 sports car is built in collaboration with British manufacturer Lotus using modern building techniques, but takes styling inspiration from the classic Type 62 model of the 1960s.

Now the cabin has been showcased for the first time through a collaboration with British luxury watchmaker Bremont.

Each Radford will have a bespoke interior, built to the customer’s own specifications, so this particular design aims to showcase what’s possible.

The Bremont link comes from the integration of analogue dials within the dashboard in the form of a clock and a stopwatch.

