The radical new YZF-R3 truly embodies Yamaha's 'no compromise' design philosophy.
Featuring aggressive YZR-M1 MotoGP-inspired styling and constructed with pure R-series DNA, the new YZF-R3 is Yamaha's ultimate lightweight supersport bike.
The many new features and benefits of this radical lightweight R-series include ultimate Yamaha lightweight A2 supersport, new front fairing and screen, high-revving, 321cc, two-cylinder, four-valve engine and new 37mm inverted front forks and Monocross rear shock.