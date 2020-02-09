Half of car trips in European cities cover less than 5km and Malta is no exception. In such scenarios, the privately owned car is a rather unsustainable and over-engineered solution and to mitigate the strain on the environment and infrastructure, cities across Europe are encouraging commuters to consider public transportation and cycling. In addition, cycling affords a handful of health benefits and definitely helps us Maltese move down a few places in international obesity rankings.

At the University of Malta, we (together with Prof. Maria Attard and Michael Camilleri) have studied demand responsive transport (DRT) systems (operating somewhere in between taxis and buses) as a replacement to frequent private car trips and we are now glad to see local operators venture into similar operations. In our study, we have shown that in order to achieve an overall gain, in terms of less pollution and congestion, the average occupancy level of vehicles in service should be four or more, although such gains can only be sustained if patronage reaches a critical level. The technology required for DRT systems is readily available or at least achievable and the next logical step is to develop policy and business models that help in the growth of DRT patronage.

We have now turned our attention to bicycle commuting. So why do very few people opt for bicycle commuting? Extreme weather conditions? Studies show that it is not the case. Instead people lose interest in cycling because of vehicles passing by at too close a distance and at high speed. European municipalities are therefore lowering speed limits or, where space is available, building segregated cycling paths. In addition, cyclist detection technology is installed on large vehicles to cover blind spots and cycle-mounted radars alert cyclists of approaching cars. However, with the exception of segregated paths and effective law enforcement, studies show that the measures had little success in encouraging the uptake of bicycle commuting.

Bad luck where space is scarce? Segregated paths require the re-allocation of urban space, which is indeed a step-change to our daily routine. It is therefore more likely that we see an increase in shared carriageways and the stepping-up of law enforcement. However enforcing hard speed limits will result in unnecessary and prolonged discontent among road users. To avoid these unpopular step-changes we should think of dynamic speed limits and intermittent cycling paths, which promise safer and more enjoyable cycling. These systems require the development of new technology which would form part of the technology for connected and autonomous vehicles. Our interest is to develop low latency radio and computer algorithms (more commonly known as Artificial Intelligence) that will transform the way we commute, all for a better quality of life.

Prof. Ing. Adrian Muscat is a resident academic at the Department of Communications and Computer Engineering and the Data Science Research Platform, University of Malta. He carries out research in the application and development of computational and pattern recognition models and simulation.

Sound bites

• Artificial intelligence can detect one of the most common forms of blood cancer – acute myeloid leukemia (AML) – with high reliability. Researchers at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) and the University of Bonn have now shown this in a proof-of-concept study. Their approach is based on the analysis of the gene activity of cells found in the blood. Used in practice, this approach could support conventional diagnostics and possibly accelerate the beginning of therapy. The research results have been published in the journal iScience.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191223095351.htm

• Dogs spontaneously process basic numerical quantities, using a distinct part of their brains that corresponds closely to number-responsive neural regions in humans, finds a study at Emory University. Biology Letters published the results, which suggest that a common neural mechanism has been deeply conserved across mammalian evolution. “Our work not only shows that dogs use a similar part of their brain to process numbers of objects as humans do – it shows that they don’t need to be trained to do it,” says Gregory Berns, Emory professor of psychology and senior author of the study.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191218153339.htm

For more soundbites listen to Radio Mocha every Saturday at 7.30pm on Radju Malta and the following Monday at 9pm on Radju Malta 2 https://www.fb.com/RadioMochaMalta/