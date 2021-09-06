August 30 was a special day for Radio Bambina studios in Xagħra.

After a complete overhaul, the studios were inaugurated and blessed by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma. After months of preparation to instal the new system with the professional help of Paul Portelli, technicians, presenters, benefactors were all present to stream live the inauguration ceremony.

In his speech, Mgr Teuma emphasized the fact that the message Radio Bambina has to transmit was one of positivity in a world that was filled with other messages, negative ones and, sometimes, even subliminal that one could not comprehend.

“This message of positivity has to erupt from the message of the Gospel. This is because the Gospel is in itself a Good News, which contradicts the messages that we have around us... this is a new arena where the good and the bad had to fight,” the bishop said.

“It’s the new pulpit, it’s the new transmission that announces Jesus. We don’t have to be afraid to announce, not the death but the resurrection and the positiveness that Jesus and his mother Mary have for us, even today,” he added.

Present for the inauguration was the mastermind of the radio, archpriest Carmelo Refalo, who believed in this project, went all the way through to have the digital equipment require and is also a benefactor.

The studios are open to visitors where one can see the digital process which links the basilica to the listener. Radio Bambina is streaming live on 98.3FM stereo or www.xaghraparish.org.