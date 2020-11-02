Radio station transmissions may be interrupted on Wednesday afternoon due to scheduled maintenance works, the Broadcasting Authority has advised.

Works on a broadcasting tower in Għargħur are expected to last between 12.30pm and 4pm and will require technicians to lower the tower’s transmission power.

“There is a possibility that some services will have interruptions or there will be a switch off in radio transmission,” the authority said, adding that there was also the possibility that transmission from the tower would have to be shut down entirely during works.

Repairs should be completed by 4pm and could be done sooner, it added.



The Broadcasting Authority apologised for any inconvenience.