From radio-dramas to news transmissions, the rediffusion studio acted as an audio-only stage for actors, and sometimes, unexpected happenings would also take place. This weekend at Spazju Kreattiv, one can experience a radio-drama LIVE in Studio B, Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta.

A theatrical experience penned by Trevor Zahra, directed by Joseph Galea and linked to a publication titled Remembering Rediffusion in Malta by Toni Sant, Rediffusion Jippreżenta... explores the historic aspect in the broadcasting history of radio plays.

With characters interpreted by a talented cast, this short story of about an hour will show us how they used to do it back in the day –– the director guiding the actors through their interpretation of the characters given to them to tell the story, with another person doing folly sounds to create an all-round experience.

The cast of this performance features Leigh Anne Abela, Henry Zammit Cordina, Charles Falzon, Carlos Farrugia, Rachelle Micallef, Chris Grech and Aaron Fenech.

Rediffusion Jippreżenta… is on this weekend, November 12, 13 and 14 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta. Tickets are available from www.kreattivita.org.