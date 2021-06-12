After a two-year exile from international football, 2014 World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels are set to crank up the volume on the pitch for Germany’s bid to win Euro 2020.

Germany head into the European Championship low on confidence after a shock home defeat to North Macedonia in March in the wake of an historic 6-0 thrashing by Spain last November, the Germans heaviest defeat in more than 80 years.

