A popular radio programme among lovers of feasts and band marches is this year celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Marċi u Bandalori, produced and presented by Joe Chetcuti, is broadcast every Sunday at 12.30pm on Net FM, with a repeat at 11pm. The programme focuses on feasts and celebrations taking place around the island while entertaining listeners with band marches, ranging from joyful festa ones to funeral marches, which are typically associated with Holy Week.

Chetcuti receives a lot of help from local band clubs, who provide him with information on their musical and cultural activities, recordings of band marches and other information related to their clubs.

The programme’s signature tune for the past 10 years is composed by Mro Anthony Camilleri of Mqabba and performed by the musicians of the La Valette National Philharmonic Society of Valletta, under the direction of Mro Dominic Darmanin.