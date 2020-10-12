Local radio station 89.7 Bay has rebranded as it seeks to introduce new faces to its broadcast schedule.

The new logo of the radio station is a cleaner version of the previous one, with part of the logo representing the play button which is synonymous with music.

“At Bay, we are always looking at ways and means to keep fresh, young and cool. With this new contemporary approach fits perfectly in the vision which we have always had for Bay, giving it its due strength and flexibility which we need to turn up the hype, as we introduce a new way to radio,” Kevin De Cesare, managing director of Eden Leisure Group, said.

While this rebrand will also be reflected on the station’s social media channels, as well on the DAB+ Station Bay Easy and the online channel Bay Retro, it also marks the start of 89.7 Bay’s new schedule which is introducing new faces – and voices – to the radio station.

In the latest Broadcasting Authority survey, 89.7 Bay was once again confirmed as Malta’s number one radio station, with an audience reach of 22.75 per cent.