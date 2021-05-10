Radju Sacro Cuor (105.2FM), the community radio of Fontana parish, has been transmitting daily for 22 years. The radio is run by various parishioners, led by parish priest Simon Cachia and Francine Spiteri.

The radio played an important part in the life of parishioners during the pandemic months, offering company to various people, especially the ones at home and the aged.

To provide a better service, the management has invested in a system for live streaming from the sanctuary of the Sacred Heart. At the moment, Radju Sacro Cuor and Fontana parish are preparing special programmes to be aired during June, the month dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

For more information visit either facebook page Radju Sacro Cuor or the parish website qalbtagesu.com.