Emma Raducanu admitted she had “no idea” if she would be fit for Wimbledon after the US Open champion was forced to retire from the Nottingham Open on Tuesday.

Raducanu needed a medical timeout in the early stages of her first round clash with Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic after suffering an injury.

The 19-year-old Briton received treatment on her left side and took painkillers in an attempt to carry on, but had to pull out after just 33 minutes while trailing 4-3 in the first set.

It was the third time Raducanu had withdrawn from a tournament due to injury since she burst onto the tennis scene with her stunning US Open triumph in September last year.

The world number 11 also bowed out of matches in Guadalajara in February and Rome in May with injuries.

