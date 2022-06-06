US Open champion Emma Raducanu admits her life has been “surreal” over the past 12 months as she returns to the scene of her first WTA Tour appearance this week.

The teenager, fresh from completing her end-of-school exams, made her senior debut in the first round of last year’s Nottingham Open, where she was beaten in straight sets by fellow Briton Harriet Dart.

After catching the eye during a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, she became a global star by winning the US Open in September.

