US Open champion Emma Raducanu is set to appoint her fourth coach in a year after ending her association with Torben Beltz after just five months, she said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old is due to play in the Madrid Open this week as she builds up to the French Open but said she felt she required a “new training model”.

The Lawn Tennis Association’s (LTA) head of women’s coaching, Iain Bates, will work with Raducanu this week.

She will bid to build on her run to the Stuttgart quarter-finals last week where she lost to world number one and eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

“I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over the last half a year,” said Raducanu, who on Monday rose to her highest world ranking of 11.

