As Milan prepared to kick-off their thrilling 3-1 win at Empoli on Saturday, a fan invaded the pitch in search of Rafael Leao, a superstar in the making who will lead the Rossoneri’s charge at Chelsea on Wednesday.

The supporter wanted a selfie with the Portugal winger, who was already a favourite after the way he played in Milan’s Serie A title triumph but is now being spoken of in the sort of tones as for the past icons who made them seven-time European champions.

After hitting double figures for both goals and assists last season the 23-year-old had started this campaign in even more spectacular form, scoring four times and setting up six more in all competitions.

Milan’s only defeat of the season came in the one match Leao has missed, against Serie A leaders Napoli.

And although Stefano Pioli’s team have been hit with a raft of injuries — France’s Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan among those on the treatment table — Leao’s form has them travelling to London in high spirits.

Saturday’s incredible win was a perfect example of both Milan’s never-say-die spirit and mercurial talent of their star man, who had a hand in all three of the Rossoneri’s goals.

