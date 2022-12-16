Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Thursday announced the launch of a new hotel brand with Spain’s Melia group that is planning to open some 20 hotels across the globe in the next five years.

Inspired by the “Mediterranean lifestyle”, the new “Zel” chain is expected to open its first hotel in 2023 in Mallorca in the Balearic Islands where 36-year-old Nadal was born and where Melia Hotels International was founded in 1956.

Nadal, one of the world’s two top-ranked tennis players, and Melia, Spain’s leading hotel group which operates more than 400 establishments across the globe, will jointly own the company.

