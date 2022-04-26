Rafael Nadal is to return to competitive action at next week’s Madrid Open, a month out from the French Open which the Spanish legend has won 13 times.

The 35-year-old resumed training last week after being on the sidelines for four weeks due to a rib injury.

He said on social media he wanted to play in the Spanish capital despite being “short of preparation”.

Nadal picked up the injury in his loss to American Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final on March 22, announcing at the time he expected to be out for between four and six weeks.

That defeat ended his perfect 20-0 run to start 2022 which had included winning the Australian Open title.

