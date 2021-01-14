Tunisian midfielder Hamza Rafia came off the bench to score an extra-time winner on his debut as Juventus battled past Genoa 3-2 to reach the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Rafia, 21, came on with quarter of an hour to go in regular time and scored his first Juventus goal after 105 minutes in Turin.

Andrea Pirlo’s side had let a two-goal advantage slip to allow Genoa back into the game.

“Had we made the most of all the opportunities we had in the first half we would have avoided complicating our lives,” said Pirlo.

