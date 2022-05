The U-20’s women’s championship winner will be determined on Sunday when Raiders Lija and Birkirkara will meet in the title decider (kick-off: 11am).

A fitting season finale to what has been an incredible 2021/2022 campaign by both teams.

Raiders and Birkirkara sparked an exciting two-horse race which saw both teams end the regular season with 39 points.

