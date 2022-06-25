Raiders Lija have made another important summer signing as they announce the arrival of 2007-born Francesca Bartolo.
Bartolo’s arrival will add more goal threat for Raiders following the arrival of another highly-rated player in Lexine Farrugia from Birkirkara.
Last season, Bartolo was captain of Mtarfa Żebbuġ in the U-16’s women’s league. The clinical player took the championship by a storm after netting a staggering 31 goals in just 12 games, topping the scoring charts.
