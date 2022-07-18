Maltese youth Maya Lucia is set to for an important trial at Serie A Femminile club Fiorentina, the Times of Malta understands.

Lucia, represented by M. Global S. – Sport Agency, will be joining the first team squad on Thursday where she will spend 10 days under the guidance of former Italy legend and coach Patrizia Panico.

The Raiders Lija midfielder played a key role for her club during the past season as they finished in fourth place after a remarkable campaign which saw Lucia’s side clinch strong results against the likes of Swieqi United and Mġarr United.

