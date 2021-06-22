Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history on Monday after coming out as the first openly gay active player in the NFL, a move hailed as a watershed moment for America’s most popular sport.
The 28-year-old five-year veteran said in a video posted on Instagram he hoped his example would boost visibility of other gay athletes.
“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said in the video.
“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for."
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us