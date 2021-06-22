Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history on Monday after coming out as the first openly gay active player in the NFL, a move hailed as a watershed moment for America’s most popular sport.

The 28-year-old five-year veteran said in a video posted on Instagram he hoped his example would boost visibility of other gay athletes.

“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said in the video.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for."

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta