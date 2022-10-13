Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault on Wednesday after shoving a photographer to the ground following his team’s defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs, court filings showed.
Adams, 29, regarded as one of the best receivers in the NFL, knocked the photographer over as he walked down the tunnel in the wake of the Raiders 30-29 loss at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.
