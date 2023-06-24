Raiders women’s team are set to embark on a new chapter in their 27th year after confirming their merge with one of the most historic clubs in Maltese football, Valletta.

The Citizens are set to make their competitive debut in the women’s game after launching a girls' nursery last season, which so far comprises 30 players.

In the past two seasons, Raiders were based at Lija Athletics, with the club making significant progress in both youth and senior categories.

In fact, they brought home an U-21 domestic cup, and finished twice joint-top with Birkirkara in the U-21 league while securing positive results against the big teams in the senior category.

