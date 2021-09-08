Kimi Raikkonen will miss this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of last week’s race in the Netherlands, his Alfa Romeo team said Wednesday.

Poland’s Robert Kubica will again fill in for Finnish veteran Raikkonen.

“(Raikkonen) has not yet been cleared for a return to racing. As per health authority requirements, he is still isolating in his home,” Alfa Romeo said in a statement.

The 41-year-old Raikkonen, who won the world title in 2007, is set to retire from Formula One at the end of the season.

