Isolated showers on Sunday will mark the start of five days of wet weather that could include thunder and strong winds, metereologists have forecast.

But in what is likely to come as a ray of sunshine to many, the rain clouds are expected to part just in time for next weekend.

Malta’s weather is predicted to take an overcast turn on Sunday, with occasional rain and winds reaching force 6 on the Beaufort Scale.

By Monday, showers will have turned thundery, the Malta International Airport weather station has said.

Thundery showers will continue into Tuesday, when easterly and north-easterly winds could reach up to force 7 strengths.

From there onwards, meteorologists expect the weather to moderate, with spells of rain throughout the week and calmer winds and spots of sunshine come Friday.

Despite the rain, temperatures are expected to remain warm throughout, ranging from highs of 27 degrees Celcius to lows of 20.

Octobers in Malta tend to be characterised by an average of six days of rain, with temperatures ranging between highs of 25 to lows of 18 degrees Celcius and around 220 hours of sunshine in total.