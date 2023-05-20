Daniil Medvedev moved into only the second clay court final of his career on Saturday as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 7-5 at the Italian Open.

The former world number one will play for the title on Sunday at the Foro Italico against Holger Rune, who came from a set and a break down to put out Casper Ruud 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-2.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas suffered through several rain interruptions totalling four and a half hours as the atrocious weather of this week continues.

Medvedev advanced to his third Masters final of the season after Indian Wells and Miami.

The pair were forced off at 4-4 in the first set and came back to play one game before being sent to the locker room again.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...