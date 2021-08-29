Heavy rain repeatedly delayed the start of the Belgian Grand Prix at a drenched Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Sunday.

With the grid led by Belgian-born Dutchman Max Verstappen, the 1300GMT race was originally due to get underway 30 minutes late and probably missing Sergio Perez.

Perez, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, aquaplaned out of contention on his way to the original start at Les Combes.

After the safety car gingerly led the 19 remaining cars on a formation lap with the spray flying and drivers like McLaren’s Lando Norris complaining of lack of visibility, the red flag was raised signalling a further delay.

“It’s pretty awful. I can barely see the car in front at the minute,” Norris said over the team radio.

