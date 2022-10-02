A heavy rain storm delayed the start of the Singapore Grand Prix for more than an hour on Sunday night.

The race around the spectacular floodlit 5.063km city centre track had been scheduled to start at 8:00pm (1200 GMT).

Organisers announced after the rain cleared that the formation lap would take place at 9:05pm to give marshals time to clear large pools of standing water from the track.

Click here for full story.