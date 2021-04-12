The second day of the Monte Carlo Masters ended early on Monday after rain led to the suspension of a host of matches at the ATP tournament.

Organisers decided at 1915 local time (1715 GMT) to move the matches that could not be finished to Tuesday after play was suspended twice and only four of Monday’s 13 scheduled singles matches were completed.

When play was brought to a halt for the second time Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime was leading Chilean Cristian Garin 4-2 in the opening set.

