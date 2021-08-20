Rain has fallen on the peak of Greenland's huge ice cap for the first time in recorded history, with an extreme weather event dumping seven billion tons of water on the ice sheet this month.

The ice cap peak sits at 3,216 metres above sea level and temperatures there are normally well below freezing.

A major UN climate report released this month concluded that the burning of fossil fuels led is the cause of melting at the ice cap over the past two decades.

Ted Scambos, a scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado, which reported the summit rain, told CNN that this is evidence that Greenland is warming rapidly.

"What is going on is not simply a warm decade or two in a wandering climate pattern. This is unprecedented.”

Three exceptionally hot days

The Guardian reported that scientists at the US National Science Foundation’s summit station saw rain falling throughout August 14 but had no gauges to measure the fall because the precipitation was so unexpected.

The rain fell during an exceptionally hot three days in Greenland when temperatures were 18°C higher than average in places. As a result, melting was seen in most of Greenland, across an area about four times the size of the UK.

Last month, Danish researchers said that Greenland's ice sheet has experienced a "massive melting event" during a heatwave that saw temperatures more than 10 degrees above seasonal norms.

The Polar Portal website, which is run by Danish researchers, reported that the ice sheet covering the vast Arctic territory melted by around eight billion tonnes a day, twice its normal average rate during summer.

The Danish Meteorological Institute reported temperatures of more than 20°C, more than twice the normal average summer temperature, in northern Greenland.