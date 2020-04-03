Tarxien Rainbows have decided to release four of their overseas players currently on their books as the Premier League strugglers look to protect their financial books amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rainbows have parted ways with Italian defender Tommy Veronese, French defender Prince Destine Mambouana, Serbian midfielder Marko Stanojevic and forward Aleksa Andreijic.

Veronese, Mambouana and Andreijic played regularly for the Rainbows this season with the Serbian forward being the club's leading scorer with nine goals from 18 appearances.

Stanojevic on the other hand played a bit part-role for the Rainbows.

For the Blues it was a straightforward decision to release some of their overseas players given that their fate is already sealed since they have already been condemned to relegation to Division One before the season was put to a halt.

It remains to be seen whether Tarxien will keep the other overseas players on their books but that decision will rest mainly on whether the 2019-20 season will continue.

At present domestic competitions have been suspended indefinitely and UEFA have yet to announce a date on when domestic football in Europe will continue.