Tarxien Rainbows have been cleared to resume training after an enforced break due to COVID-19, the Premier League club announced.

The Rainbows were forced to pull out of Premier League matches against Floriana and Ħamrun Spartans after a member in their club tested positive for COVID-19.

The club put the whole senior team in isolation but on Saturday they announced that they have been given the green light to return to training and have attended the first session under coach Winston Muscat.

