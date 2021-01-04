Tarxien Rainbows have reached an agreement to sign Ugandan striker Erisa Ssekisambu, according to a report in the Ugandan media

The 26-year-old forward was searching for a new club and agreed personal terms that will see him put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season, with an option of extending it further.

The Rainbows are looking to strengthen their ranks this month after a difficult start to the season which saw the team hovering in the relegation zone.

