Rainfall in the year which ended on August 31 exceeded the norm for the first time in three years, but only because of unusually heavy downpours in the autumn, the Met Office at Malta Airport said on Tuesday.

It said the precipitation year 2021-2022 had 69 rainy days, which produced 578.8 mm of rainfall.

Following two considerably drier-than-average precipitation years, the total amount of rainfall measured between September 2021 and August 2022 exceeded the 1991-2020 climate norm by 34.8 mm.

Almost 43 per cent of the precipitation year’s total rainfall was measured in October, making it the third wettest October since 1922, when records started being kept.

November, on the other hand, had the wettest day of all with 70.4 mm of rain falling on the Maltese islands on November 25 as a trough of low pressure extended from Algeria to the central Mediterranean before moving eastwards.

Autumn produced 413.2 mm of rainfall and exceeded the seasonal norm. It was the wettest autumn since 1999 when 473.1 mm of precipitation was measured.

This wet start to the precipitation year did not trickle to the other seasons however, with the meteorological winter, spring and summer all delivering less rainfall than normal.

The winter months had 115.8 mm of rainfall, or just under half the rainfall expected during the season. Last winter was the seventh consecutive winter to have less rain than normal.

February’s paltry 4.0 mm of rainfall put the month among the driest Februaries on record.

During the second half of the precipitation year, the Meteorological Office measured just 49.8 mm of rain with almost half of this amount being collected in March (23.8 mm). The driest three months of the precipitation year were June (0.0 mm), July (0.2 mm) and April (2.0 mm).