Rainforest Cafe is now officially open in Malta and ready to welcome guests for a wild adventure in the heart of St Julian’s, at Bay Street Complex.

The official opening happened on Wednesday evening in the presence of the Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Clayton Bartolo.

“It is an absolute pleasure to be opening up this new adventurous destination for the Maltese public. We have been working extremely hard in order to bring Rainforest Cafe to Malta, and while the pandemic has posed a number of challenges, we are now absolutely thrilled that all those who visit Bay Street have yet another location to benefit from,” Albert Galea, Bay Street Group CEO, said.

The Rainforest Cafe franchise has locations in some of the most notable cities around the world including London, Niagara Falls, Tokyo and Paris.

A visit to Rainforest Cafe will transport patrons to a tropical rainforest where they will come face-to-face with life-size figures of rainforest animals including tigers, snakes, crocodiles, frogs and beautiful tropical birds. Diners will also get the opportunity to witness thunderstorms while enjoying a delicious meal. From pasta and seafood to burgers and mouth-watering desserts, Rainforest Cafe has something for every family member.

“The day has come to open the doors to yet another Rainforest Cafe, now also here on the beautiful island of Malta. Our franchise has now expanded to seven countries, with over 20 restaurants across the globe. Those visiting the Malta restaurant will get to see life-sized figures of elephants, tigers, gorillas, snakes, parrots and black panthers. This all adds up to a truly unique and educational experience for all those who visit,” Jarrett Ingram, director of international operations and franchising of Landry’s, noted.

Minister Bartolo outlined how Bay Street is a living monument of people who, despite the pandemic, pursued with more investment.

“All this is a clear demonstration of a resilient private sector. We promise that you will find us as your helping hand so that the investment you have made is translated into a successful story,” the minister remarked.

For more information, visit https://rainforestcafemalta.com/.