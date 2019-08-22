French wine lovers are in for a treat this month.

Winebox Inc., is a premium wine subscription service in Malta delivering handpicked to people’s home on a monthly basis.

Whether it is choosing wine at a supermarket or on a wine-list at a restaurant, choosing wine can be overwhelming. Most of the time, people end up either getting the same bottle of wine or experiment with new wines – the end result is that they are left disappointed.

Winebox Inc.’s mission is to solve this issue by handling the research and delivering four bottles of premium, handpicked wine bottles, packaged in a box and with information on what food to pair it with.

This month, the wine theme is French wine from Bordeaux, Beaujolais and Burgundy. Some of the wines delivered include Chablis, Pouilly-Fuissé and Chateau Bois Pertuis

Chablis is a region in the north of Burgundy, and very close to the Champagne region. Chablis produces dry white wines made from Chardonnay, and is known for being fresh and vibrant with aromas of green apples, lemon zest and spring flowers. This wine can be enjoyed all year round and is an excellent pairing with oysters, mussels and goat cheese.

Beautiful golden in colour and bursting with flavour, Pouilly-Fuisse is also produced in the region of Burgundy. This wine’s flavours include hazelnuts, grapefruit and lemon aromas and is best paired with cured meat.

You can’t speak about French wine without speaking about Bordeaux, which is the largest wine-producing region in France. Chateau Timberlay Bordeaux Superiore AOC is a clear, bright wine with aromas of blackberry, blackcurrant and strawberry with some spicy overtones. Ideal food pairing for this wine would be deer, veal and poultry.

Another wine from Bordeaux, Chateau Bois Pertuis - Bordeaux AOC has a bright garnet colour with ruby tints. This has a complex mixture, offering cherry, pepper and vanilla scents which come together beautifully. Just like the Chateau Timberlay, this wine is best paired with deer, veal and poultry.

