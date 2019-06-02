Frans Camilleri’s article ‘Malta’s minimum wage way ahead’ (June 22) made very interesting reading. What struck me further is that according to the OECD, the minimum wage is to be pegged at 60 per cent of the median income. This is not rocket science and can be implemented immediately in the forthcoming budget, without the need to undertake extensive studies. Referring to the economy survey issued with every budget, the weighted average wage for all sectors as at 2018 stood at €360.20 weekly.

This equates to a minimum wage of €216.12 weekly, as compared to that presently standing at €178.50 weekly. Who is to make up for this €37.62 weekly is another matter? Factoring in a 3.25 per cent wage increase for 2020, the minimum wage could then read €223.68 weekly (€5.60 per hour, as compared to €11.97 per hour in Luxembourg and €1.72 per hour in Bulgaria).

Strangely enough this 60 per cent criteria also relates to households at risk of poverty and social exclusion. Households presently on minimum wage are at risk of poverty, as the minimum wage now stands at 49.5 per cent of the average wage.

At such an annual minimum wage income of €11,328, households are not able to afford their own residence, triggering the provision of social and affordable housing. At a total income of €23,000 per annum a household can afford to pay 30 per cent of their income for housing (mainly €575 monthly), reducing linearly to €0 monthly on an annual income of €11,238.

Affordable housing may be a more difficult nut to crack than increasing the minimum wage within a reasonable time frame.