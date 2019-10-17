One of the West End’s longest-running musicals, We Will Rock You, makes its Malta debut tomorrow

For a three-night, two-matinee run, the stage at the Mediterranean Conference Centre is hosting the powerhouse vocals and crazy costumes of We Will Rock You, the smash hit musical by Queen and Blackadder writer Ben Elton.

FM Theatre Productions is staging the mega-hit show hot on the heels of its sell-out successes My Fair Lady and Mamma Mia!

Gracing the stage is a stellar cast of local and international talent.

Jordan Carr comes fresh from playing the lead in Boogie Nights in London and travelling the world with The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Beauty and the Beast. He is now personifying the central character of Galileo Figaro, a dreamer reminiscent of Queen’s legendary frontman.

“As a huge fan of Queen, I’m thrilled to be in the Malta debut and I can’t wait to bring Freddie Mercury’s showmanship to the stage,” Carr says.

Michela Agius during a dress rehearsal of We Will Rock You at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

Embodying the show’s villain – Killer Queen – is West End star Katie Paine.

“I’ve played the role over 300 times in London. But to be Killer Queen in Malta is very special to me,” Paine beams.

Audiences will also see some familiar faces as renowned local performers Michela Agius, David Ellul, Tezara Saliba and Francesco Nicodeme take to the stage. Analise Cassar is vocal coach and Kris Spiteri is musical director.

“The Maltese cast is incredibly talented and everyone has been so welcoming. It’s a brilliant script and a mind-blowing show,” Paine says.

You’re going to be left with no choice but to clap and sing along

Set in a dystopian future, We Will Rock You is a story of rebellion against a system that forbids music and forces everyone to dress and act the same. Bohemians join forces to fight back and restore free thought, fashion and, most importantly, music.

“The music of Queen is there for everyone to enjoy,” director Chris Gatt remarks.

“But this version is set in a futuristic Malta – a small rock that is the headquarters of Killer Queen. So you can expect some added Maltese flavour and in-jokes.”

“To be the first company in Malta to acquire the rights to the show is a fantastic accomplishment,” Edward Mercieca, who is producing and starring in the upcoming musical, continues. “The show is an all-round good time – how can it not be when we’ve got the honour of performing Queen’s timeless and iconic songs?”

Edward Mercieca (left), Francesco Nicodeme and Tezara Saliba are among the main protagonists of the show.

We Will Rock You is transforming the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

As part-musical and part-rock concert, the show’s character has dictated the aesthetic of the production. The staging, audio and visuals have been created around the concept of a rock concert, complete with flashing lights and video walls.

“You’re going to be left with no choice but to clap and sing along – and then return and rock with us again,” Carr concludes.

We Will Rock You opens tomorrow at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, in Valletta at 8pm. On Saturday and Sunday there will be two shows at 2.30pm and 8pm.

Visit www.fmtheatre.com for more information and www.mcc.com.mt for tickets.