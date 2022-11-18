The online shopping website MustHavesMalta.com donated the sum of €1,000 to the Action for Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation collected from a portion of the sales affected on the Must-Haves Malta website during the month of October.
MustHavesMalta.com embarked on an online campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer by posting educational information. This included: ways to minimise the risk of breast cancer, symptoms of breast cancer, risk factors, important facts and the importance of regular screenings, self-breast examination and knowledge of your familial history of cancer.
MustHavesMalta.com also set up a live online Q&A Instagram video call which was viewed by social media users. This was handled by one of the biggest local influencers, Tamara Webb, together with Elizabeth Vella, a breast care nurse specialist from Mater Dei, who explained the day-to-day work at the breast care clinic and explain the essential facts about this subject.
MustHavesMalta.com thanked their clients for their continuous support in this initiative.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us