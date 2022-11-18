The online shopping website MustHavesMalta.com donated the sum of €1,000 to the Action for Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation collected from a portion of the sales affected on the Must-Haves Malta website during the month of October.

MustHavesMalta.com embarked on an online campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer by posting educational information. This included: ways to minimise the risk of breast cancer, symptoms of breast cancer, risk factors, important facts and the importance of regular screenings, self-breast examination and knowledge of your familial history of cancer.

MustHavesMalta.com also set up a live online Q&A Instagram video call which was viewed by social media users. This was handled by one of the biggest local influencers, Tamara Webb, together with Elizabeth Vella, a breast care nurse specialist from Mater Dei, who explained the day-to-day work at the breast care clinic and explain the essential facts about this subject.

MustHavesMalta.com thanked their clients for their continuous support in this initiative.