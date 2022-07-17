MAPFRE Middlesea has joined efforts with the Foundation for Social Welfare Services and Aġenzija Sedqa to create awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol.

As part of this campaign, MAPFRE has donated over 1,000 sunshields with the message ‘Be SAFE. Do not drink and drive’. They also developed a social media campaign to drive this message via their social networks.

Aġenzija Sedqa offers a multitude of multi-disciplinary services all related to substance and behaviour addictions such as prevention services, community-based services, residential rehabilitation services, therapeutic services, inpatient and outpatient medical services.

Strong, ethical values are fundamental

The agency also collaborates with other institutions to offer the best possible care while ensuring that it reaches persons in need of help wherever they are.

Boris Curmi, chief commercial officer of MAPFRE, said that the company is committed to continue offering the best services possible to its clients and in line with its social corporate responsibility, it strives to create a better and safer environment.

He continued: “We believe that strong ethical values are fundamental to our business and form the foundation of our corporate culture.”