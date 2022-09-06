The Building and Construction Authority will be launching the ‘Road to Zero-Energy Buildings’ public information campaign today, September 6, 2022.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the vital role energy efficiency in buildings plays in meeting climate goals. The campaign will also demonstrate that energy efficient buildings provide a comfortable, healthy and sustainable built environment.

Investing in energy efficiency in buildings is a win-win situation. By reducing the amount of energy used, efficiency measures can reduce energy consumption and save customers money.

Maltese buildings can boast that they demonstrate a comparatively low energy consumption being that they consume the lowest in the European Union and close to half of the EU average. However, this does not mean that Malta’s building stock cannot consider opportunities for improvement.

This campaign will address methods for improving energy efficiency in buildings while encouraging renovation and the uptake of new technologies.

"We are excited about the launch of the ‘Road to Zero-Energy Buildings’ campaign. BCA continues to focus its work towards energy savings in buildings. Hence, we are today launching this five-week campaign which will provide information and present good examples of how people can use energy in their daily lives," said BCA CEO Jesmond Muscat.