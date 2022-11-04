As part of the World Stroke Day on October 29, Gozo General Hospital recently hosted an event at the Duke Shopping Mall in Victoria.

World Stroke Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the serious nature and rates of stroke, and talk about ways in which we can reduce the burden of stroke through better public awareness of the risk factors and signs of strokes.

At the Gozo General Hospital a stroke team, composed of various professionals, is responsible for the care of stroke patients in the hospital and the community. The team organises awareness activities during the end of October and the month of May, also dedicated to stroke. On October 27 and 28, stroke team members were at the Duke mall monitoring blood pressure and blood glucose level of visitors.

Informative leaflets were also distributed.

The aim of the exercise is to raise awareness on stroke signs and symptoms, how to reduce the risk of stroke and the benefits of timely access to emergency medical care.

Another event organised by the team was a lecture for medical professionals held at Bart University Gozo on October 24.

The lecturer on the day was neurology consultant Adrian Pace.