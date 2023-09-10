The new domestic season will bring more challenges to a club that is in a continuous journey to raise its benchmark while become a reference point in Maltese football.

Swieqi United’s identity as one club means that they put their equal efforts in both football and futsal, eyeing success that will be crucial for the growth of their brand.

Hard-work, commitment and dedication are all features that are used by the coaches to describe the people they found helping them at Swieqi, as the club makes sure to help the newcomers feel welcome in their environment.

In women’s football, Swieqi are looking to take their team to a new level and remove Birkirkara from the top of the perch.

