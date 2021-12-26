Set up six years ago, RMJ Horse Rescue has taken in about 500 horses and rehomed over 200 of them abroad and 300 locally so far. Fifty horses, however, are permanent residents at RMJ Horse Rescue because they are difficult to rehome due to injuries and conditions that need constant veterinary care.

The horses at the facility come mainly from France or Sweden. They would have been bought by local racers but either due to the ending of their racing careers or because their owners would be unable to care for them themselves, they find their way to RMJ.

These horses are then rehomed abroad, mainly in the UK, as part of the project Back to the Green. As part of their commitment, RMJ keeps in touch with all owners and insists that the horse never races again as part of their agreement.

The major hurdles the organisation faces are two-fold, time and money. The organisation only has 15 volunteers. The more challenging of the two hurdles is, however, funding: about €20,000 worth of food, bedding, medical and farrier expenses is required to look after the horses in residence per month. It costs a further €2,000 to send each horse abroad. RMJ needs help for the 87 horses it currently cares for.

The organisation looks at any contribution, whether of time or money. While volunteer work is always helpful, the organisation runs a number of events over the year to help raise funds, such as RMJ’s Christmas Village, which was held between December 10 and 13.

PwC Malta is one of RMJ’s sponsors. PwC supports RMJ in the form of volunteers, and has sponsored the set-up of a stall at the newly refurbished stables. Here a horse can sleep sheltered from the elements at any time of the day or year. Further expansion of the stables is planned with eight new stalls arriving around February 2022, each costing about €6,000.

RMJ seeks sponsorships to fund half of the cost, while the other half will hopefully be funded through the kindness of people’s donations during fundraising initiatives.

Fore more information on RMJ Horse Rescue and how one can support them, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RMJHorseRescue.