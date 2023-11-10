What we did in Beijing recently is a proud moment for us Maltese. China, a country of 1.4 billion, is allowing in our bluefin tuna for the first time. This marks a milestone in both our trading partnership and diplomatic relations.

Malta is one of the largest producers of bluefin tuna in the Mediterranean. It is already popular in Asia, especially Japan, where it is revered for being delicious and nutritious.

We were always confident that the Chinese would love it too but Beijing demanded the highest of standards. In two years of negotiations, we demonstrated pristine seas, well-regulated fish farms and an adherence to demanding standards. The evidence was convincing and we won their approval. The Federation of the Maltese Aquaculture Producers and Aquaculture Resources Limited are grateful to the government for their tireless efforts in reaching this agreement. Many people worked hard to make this happen, including the Minister for Fisheries, Anton Refalo and Parliamentary Secretary, Alicia Bugeja Said, with their team, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ian Borg and the diplomatic service. Borg signed the agreement on behalf of the government of Malta.

Malta has a long-standing history of strong ties with China, dating back to Dom Mintoff’s groundbreaking visit in 1972 as the first prime minister of a Western European country to do so.

According to the National Statistics Office, Maltese fish farms sold 16,410 tonnes of fish, worth €210 million, in 2021, with 95 per cent of it being exported to Japan - Charlon Gouder

After sealing the deal between the two governments in Beijing, the Maltese flag flew high in Shanghai during the prestigious China International Import Expo (CIIE). Trade Malta, the Malta Food Agency and Aquaculture Resources Limited had a dedicated stand at the Expo that provided an excellent opportunity for participants to discover just how delicious Maltese bluefin tuna is.

It is truly remarkable to witness the impressive strides made by the tuna industry, underscoring the pivotal role that food can play in nurturing diplomacy between nations. Malta is one of the largest producers of blue tuna in the Mediterranean and Atlantic. It is number one in the European Union.

Atlantic bluefin tuna is farmed through a capture-based aquaculture method. The product is harvested towards the end of the year after being caught as wild tuna earlier, in June. Due to their wild origins, tuna is fed on baitfish, such as mackerel, herring, sardines and anchovy, for growth and to increase the tuna muscle oil or fat content, which is important for the harvested product.

The industry makes a great effort at ensuring sustainability. It invests in research to innovate and modernise. A prime example of this is the facility in Ħal Far where the by-product of the fish is being transformed into something valuable and put again in the food chain. This is the circular economy in action.

Charlon Gouder

The tuna industry has played a part in enhancing Malta’s reputation in the world but the signing in Beijing and the participation in Shanghai is not the end of the story. It is just one milestone for an industry which is determined to advance further in the years ahead.

Charlon Gouder is CEO of the Maltese Federation of Aquaculture Producers.